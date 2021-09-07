Gold price today fall for second day in a row, silver rates drop

Gold and silver rates today edged lower in Indian markets amid subdued global cues. On MCX, gold rates slipped 0.04% to ₹47,406 per 10 gram while silver rates dropped 0.13% to ₹65,208 per kg. In the previous session, gold had edged 0.17% lower while silver rates rose 0.19%. In global markets, gold prices edged higher, supported by a weak US dollar. The prospects of the US Federal Reserve delaying its tapering of bond purchases also helped the yellow metal. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,826.75 per ounce.