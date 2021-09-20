Gold price today fall to lowest in near 6 months, silver rates plunge

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold and silver prices edged lower today, continuing their recent correction amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold rates were down 0.13% to ₹45,928 per 10 gram while silver rates dropped 1% to ₹59,427 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dropped 0.16% while silver had tumbled 1.76%. In global markets, gold rates edged lower as a stronger US dollar dampened the appeal of safe-haven asset. Investors were also cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1,752.66 per ounce.

Expect choppy movement in gold with negative bias to continue the day, says Geojit in a note. "A direct drop below $1,740 would trigger further major selling pressure," the brokerage added. The dollar index hovered near one-month high, denting gold's appeal for holders of other currencies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Analysts expect the Fed to announce a timeline for reducing its monthly bond purchases as its two-day meeting starts tomorrow. The US central bank is also likely to release fresh economic projections and a new read on officials' interest rate expectations. Gold is often viewed as a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement likely from widespread stimulus. Tapering of stimulus could diminish gold's appeal.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $22.33 per ounce while platinum dropped 0.1% to $940.39.

“For silver, weak bias to continue initially but stiff support seen at $21.80 which may hold further major liquidation pressure," Geojit said.

