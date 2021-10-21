Gold price today falls, down 9,000 from record highs, silver rate drops

In global markets, gold slipped today on elevated US Treasury yields but was supported on the downside from concerns over higher inflation. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,777.70 per ounce. Rising yields are typically negative for gold as it increases the opportunity cost for holding the yellow metal. Gold has been trading in the $1,750-$1800 for some time as US benchmark 10-year yields hit their highest in five months.