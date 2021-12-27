Gold price today falls for the third day, silver rates dip

“COMEX gold trades little changed near $1800 after a 0.4% gain last week. Gold is stable as support from virus concerns, rising inflationary pressure and slowdown in China is countered by some recovery in US dollar index and stable equities. ETF flows also show weaker investor interest. Gold may remain choppy amid lack of fresh triggers and holiday impacted trade. However we may not see a sustained rise unless price breaks past the $1815/ounce and as Fed’s monetary tightening expectations lends support to the US dollar," said Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research of Kotak Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}