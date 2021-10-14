Gold price today falls from 3-month highs, silver rate dips

“A pullback in the dollar and US Treasury yields pushed international gold prices 2% to their highest level in almost a month last night. The initial reaction after the CPI (consumer price index) data was a sharp spike in yields, which are now starting to fade. Gold is technically at a very interesting time as $1790-$1800 is a very strong resistance zone above which it could break out of a bearish phase and we could move towards $1,830 -$1840 whilst failure would take it towards $1740," said Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart

