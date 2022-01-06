Gold price today falls sharply, down 9,000 from all-time highs, silver slumps

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said: “COMEX gold has slipped as FOMC minutes showed that Fed officials are considering faster rate hikes and also reducing the balance sheet. The losses are however limited by increasing virus concerns. Gold has once again corrected after failing to sustain above $1830/oz but has so far managed to hold above $1800/oz level. With mixed factors in place, price may remain in a broad range however general bias may be on the downside as Fed’s stance may keep US dollar supported."

