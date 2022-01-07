Gold price today falls to lowest in nearly 2 months, silver rates drop

“Hawkish Fed minutes dragged gold on downside. If labour market today shows more tightness then we may see further downside on gold in days to come. Technically on intraday charts gold is in oversold zone and any bounce till $1803 in spot gold and $22.40 in spot silver can not be denied. Any move above these levels may trigger short covering which can lead to some bounce," said Vidit Garg, director at MyGoldKart.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}