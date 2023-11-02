MCX Gold price moves up after US Fed keeps rates unchanged; what should be your strategy for bullion today?
Gold prices moved higher in the morning session of the domestic futures trade on Thursday, November 2, tracking positive global trends. Gold prices moved higher in international markets, taking support from the dollar's weakness and declining Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, raising expectations that the Fed may be done with interest rate hikes.
