Gold prices moved higher in the morning session of the domestic futures trade on Thursday, November 2, tracking positive global trends. Gold prices moved higher in international markets, taking support from the dollar's weakness and declining Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, raising expectations that the Fed may be done with interest rate hikes.

According to a Reuters report, the dollar index declined 0.5 per cent, while benchmark US 10-year note yields fell to a more than two-week low.

The US Federal Reserve left policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, November 1, at a 22-year high level of 5.25-5.50 per cent. The US central bank said it is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 per cent objective.

Experts are of the view that gold can move up on the expectations that rate hikes are near their end. In the case of low-interest rates, the opportunity cost of holding gold is also lower, making gold more attractive. When interest rates go higher, they make other interest-bearing investments such as bonds more appealing.

Besides, the geopolitical risk due to the Israel-Hamas war is also a significant factor which can support gold prices since gold is considered a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty.

MCX Gold for December 5 delivery traded 0.22 per cent lower at ₹60,916 per 10 grams around 10:30 am.

What should be your strategy for gold today?

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index, the Israel-Hamas war and the Bank of England policy meetings but they could hold key support levels of $1,980 and $22.55 per troy ounce respectively.

Jain said any corrective dips could be a buying opportunity in precious metals.

"Gold has support at $1,980-1,968, while resistance at $2,000-2,014 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $22.55-22.40, while resistance is at $23-23.20 per troy ounce," Jain said.

"On the MCX, Gold has support at ₹60,600-60,440 and resistance at ₹60,950-61,100 while silver has support at ₹70,850-70,400 and resistance at ₹71,650-72,100. We suggest buying gold for the target of ₹61,100 and also suggest buying silver for the target of ₹72,000," said Jain.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, MCX Gold may trade within a range today.

"For MX Gold, support is placed at ₹60,700-60,550 whereas resistance is at ₹61,000-61,150. For MCX Silver, support is at ₹71,200-70,500 whereas resistance is at ₹72,200-72,800," said Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

