Gold price today: Gold rate falls 1%, silver crashes 2% on MCX on a stronger dollar, Fed rate-hike bets

Gold and silver prices declined significantly in early deals on the MCX on Wednesday, 1 July, as a stronger US dollar, firming treasury yields, and growing expectations of US Federal Reserve rate hikes keep the precious metals under pressure.

MCX gold for August delivery traded 0.86% lower at ₹1,41,300 per 10 grams, while MCX silver September futures were 2.06% down at ₹2,23,850 per kg around 9:10 am.

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Gold and silver prices corrected sharply in June amid concerns about sticky inflation and the resulting US Federal Reserve rate hikes, even as crude oil prices declined after the US and Iran agreed to hold talks to resolve their conflict.

As per MCX, domestic spot gold prices dropped by ₹15,100, or nearly 10%, in June to come to ₹1,40,864 per 10 grams, while silver rates declined by ₹38,250, or almost 15%, in June to settle at ₹2,25,125 per kg on 30 June.

US gold prices saw their steepest quarterly decline since 2013 in June, falling for a fourth consecutive month amid heightened concerns that inflation will drive the Fed to raise rates.

The dollar's sustained rise amid speculation that the US Federal Reserve may raise rates by 3 times this year has weighed on gold prices.

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Rising for the second consecutive month, the dollar index jumped more than 2% in June, and is now near 101.35, making bullion expensive for buyers in other currencies and creating demand fatigue.

Most traders expect the Fed to hike rates in September, October, and December this year. The next meeting of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled for 28-29 July.

Markets are now awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh for fresh policy guidance.

The focus is also on the June ADP employment data, due later in the day, and nonfarm payroll prints, due on Thursday, for fresh clues on the Fed's interest rate trajectory.

On the geopolitical front, uncertainty over talks between the US and Iran persists. A Reuters report suggested Iranian representatives would not meet their US counterparts following an outbreak of hostilities.

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Gold and silver: Key levels to watch As per Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $3,994 and $3,955, while resistance is at $4,074 and $4,110 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $57.70 and $56, while resistance is at $61.20 and $62.80 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX gold has support at ₹1,41,100 and ₹1,40,000, and resistance is at ₹1,43,350 and ₹1,44,200, while silver has support at ₹2,25,500 and ₹2,22,000 and resistance at ₹2,31,000 and ₹2,34,400, said Jain.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the MCX gold August contract is currently holding above the ₹1,40,500 support zone, which remains a crucial level for the near term.

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"A breakdown below ₹1,40,500 could trigger fresh selling towards the next major support near ₹1,36,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed in the ₹1,45,700- ₹1,46,000 zone, and only a sustained move above this range would signal a meaningful recovery. Until then, the overall view remains sell on rise," said Singh.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, expects MCX gold August futures to drop to ₹1,41,000 per 10 grams as the trend in the global market is weak.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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