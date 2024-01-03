Gold price today: Gold rate rises on geopolitical tensions, rate cut hopes; what should be your strategy for MCX Gold?
Gold prices rise in the domestic futures market, influenced by positive global cues, weak equity market, and geopolitical news.
Gold prices moved up in the morning session in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, January 3, tracking positive global cues ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting and the US jobs data.
