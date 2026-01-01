Gold Price Today LIVE: Yellow metal records best annual gain since 1979 — Will it continue to shine in 2026?

Gold Price Today LIVE: Gold prices declined on the final day of 2025 but managed blockbuster annual gains, recording its strongest yearly performance in over 40 years.

Gold prices have surged roughly 80% this year — its steepest annual rise since 1979 — fueled by US interest rate cuts, expectations of further monetary easing, geopolitical tensions, heavy central bank purchases, and robust ETF inflows. Prices eased from recent peaks as traders booked profits following a margin hike on precious metal futures by the CME.

On the MCX, gold prices jumped to a record high of ₹140,465 per 10 grams this year. On Wednesday, they hovered below ₹1,35,000.

Gold price outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, the key question is whether central banks’ sustained gold purchases can uphold valuations if a technical reset emerges. Nevertheless, the underlying drivers — inflation, currency weakness, and geopolitical uncertainty—remain strong enough to overcome any correction, keeping gold prices anchored in the USD 4,500–5,000 range, said Rajeev Sharan, Head – Criteria, Model Development & Research, Brickwork Ratings.

