Gold Price Today LIVE: Yellow metal records best annual gain since 1979 — Will it continue to shine in 2026?

Gold Price Today LIVE: Gold prices declined on the final day of 2025 but managed blockbuster annual gains, recording its strongest yearly performance in over 40 years.
Gold prices have surged roughly 80% this year — its steepest annual rise since 1979 — fueled by US interest rate cuts, expectations of further monetary easing, geopolitical tensions, heavy central bank purchases, and robust ETF inflows. Prices eased from recent peaks as traders booked profits following a margin hike on precious metal futures by the CME.
On the MCX, gold prices jumped to a record high of ₹140,465 per 10 grams this year. On Wednesday, they hovered below ₹1,35,000.
Looking ahead to 2026, the key question is whether central banks’ sustained gold purchases can uphold valuations if a technical reset emerges. Nevertheless, the underlying drivers — inflation, currency weakness, and geopolitical uncertainty—remain strong enough to overcome any correction, keeping gold prices anchored in the USD 4,500–5,000 range, said Rajeev Sharan, Head – Criteria, Model Development & Research, Brickwork Ratings.
Samir Arora's in a post on the social media platform X that stated that gold has beaten Indian equities and even the broader market over the long run, citing currency depreciation and questioning whether gold SIPs now make more sense. The post highlighted that the Nifty 50 in US dollar terms rose from about 1,000 in 1994 to 10,500, implying a CAGR of 7.8%, while gold prices surged from $345 to $4,550 over the same period, delivering a higher CAGR of 8.6%.
On January 1, 2026 (New Year's Day), US gold futures markets will be closed for regular trading hours, while spot gold trading will be very light as most global markets are shut. Some commodity exchanges, like the MCX in India, will have partial operations in the morning.
Gold and silver prices traded lower during the final session of 2025, yet both precious metals are on track for their biggest annual surge in over four decades.
Gold February futures slipped ₹1,825 per 10 grams to the day’s low of ₹1,34,841, though the month-to-date return still stood at 7%. Earlier this week, gold prices also crossed ₹1.4 lakh per 10 grams to reach a new peak of ₹1,40,465 on MCX.
Gold’s performance in 2025 reflects a structural shift in how investors and central banks are positioning portfolios. The rally is not driven by short-term speculation but by sustained investment flows into ETFs, alongside continued central bank buying as part of long-term reserve diversification. Elevated geopolitical risks, stretched equity valuations, rising sovereign debt and currency volatility have reinforced gold’s role as a strategic hedge rather than a tactical trade.
Even as inflation moderates, real yields are expected to remain constrained, which is historically supportive for gold. While some consolidation is natural after a sharp run-up, the medium-term outlook remains positive, with gold continuing to play a critical stabilising role in diversified portfolios heading into 2026, said Inderbir Singh Jolly, CEO, PL Wealth.
