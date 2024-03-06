Gold price today: Gold rate trades lower; what should be your strategy for MCX Gold today?
Gold price today: Gold prices slipped on profit-booking at higher levels ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony.
Gold price today: MCX Gold prices traded lower in morning trade on Wednesday, March 6, on profit-booking at higher levels ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. In international markets, too, gold prices slipped from their record high level but held above the $2,100 an ounce level.
