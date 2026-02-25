Gold rate climbs on MCX on increased geopolitical uncertainties, weaker US dollar; key levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rate climbed on the MCX on Wednesday, February 25, morning, supported by increased geopolitical uncertainties, a decline in the US dollar and healthy spot market demand.
International gold prices also climbed as investors rushed for safe-haven buying amid persisting US-Iran tensions and uncertainty over US tariffs.
The dollar index eased by over 0.10% to 97.70, making greenback-backed bullion slightly cheaper for buyers in overseas currencies.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
