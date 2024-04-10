Gold price today: Gold prices witnessed decent gains in the domestic futures market's morning trade on Wednesday, April 10, tracking positive global cues. MCX Gold for June 5 delivery traded 0.44 per cent higher at ₹71,652 per 10 grams around 11:20 am.

Gold prices hit a record high in the previous session in international markets, supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over inflation. Silver prices rose to their three-year peaks in the international markets.

“Strong central bank buying, safe-haven inflows amid elevated geopolitical risks, and demand from momentum-following funds have fuelled bullion's 14 per cent gain so far this year," reported Reuters.

Gold prices can rise even further if the US inflation prints on Wednesday boost the prospects of Fed rate cuts earlier than expected.

According to a Reuters poll, the US consumer price index (CPI) for March may rise to 3.4 per cent year-on-year, while the core CPI may slow to 3.7 per cent. Recent strong US macro data, including the US jobs report, and comments from Fed officials have indicated the rate cuts could be delayed.

“Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic reiterated his expectation for one interest-rate cut this year. Interest rate futures are now pricing no rate cuts for May, indecisive with June and discounting a full quarter-point cut for July. Now all eyes are on the US CPI data and FOMC meeting minutes due later today," said Kaynat Chainwala, Senior Manager – Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

Nevertheless, gold prices have been rising due to geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressure.

What should be your strategy for gold today?

Experts are of the view that gold prices could remain supported by underlying positive sentiment but investors’ focus would be on US inflation data and the minutes of the Fed's March monetary policy meeting.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities pointed out that the prevailing market sentiment is bolstered by robust safe-haven demand amidst geopolitical tensions. The global central banks too continue to exhibit strong demand for gold amid the ongoing trend of de-dollarisation.

“Gold has support at $2,326-2,305, with resistance at $2,368-2,382. For silver, support levels are at $27.85-27.62, while resistance is at $28.32-28.55. In the Indian rupee terms, gold is supported at ₹70,980 and ₹70,750, with resistance at ₹71,580 and ₹71,790. Silver has support at ₹81,740-81,080, and resistance levels at ₹82,940 and ₹83,780," said Kalantri.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index, geopolitical tensions, US inflation data and monetary policy meeting minutes but gold and silver could hold their support levels of $2,260 and $26.40 per troy ounce respectively on a weekly closing basis.

“Gold has support at $2,345-2,320, while resistance at $2,374-2,388 per troy ounce and silver has support at $27.66-27.30, while resistance is at $28.30-28.64 per troy ounce in today’s session," said Jain.

“On the MCX, gold has support at ₹71,000-70,660 and resistance at ₹71,600-71,950 while silver has support at ₹81,800-81,100 and resistance at ₹83,200-84,000," Jain said.

He suggests buying silver on dips around ₹81,800-81,500 with a stop loss of ₹80,750 for the target of ₹83,200-84,000.

