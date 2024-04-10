Gold price today: Gold rates move higher on MCX; what should be your strategy for MCX Gold today?
Gold price today: Gold prices hit a record high in the previous session in international markets, supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over inflation.
Gold price today: Gold prices witnessed decent gains in the domestic futures market's morning trade on Wednesday, April 10, tracking positive global cues. MCX Gold for June 5 delivery traded 0.44 per cent higher at ₹71,652 per 10 grams around 11:20 am.
