Gold price today: Rates move up; what should be your strategy for bullion today?2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Gold prices rise in domestic futures market on positive global cues and anticipation of interest rate clarity at Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold prices moved up in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues after a mild easing in the US dollar and Treasury yields while investors awaited more clarity on the interest rate trajectory.
