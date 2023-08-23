Gold prices moved up in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues after a mild easing in the US dollar and Treasury yields while investors awaited more clarity on the interest rate trajectory.

Investors now shift focus to the annual Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming later this week to get cues on interest rates. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech is expected on Friday.

MCX Gold for October 5 series traded 0.13 per cent higher at ₹58648 per 10 grams around 10:40 am.

As per a Reuters report, the dollar index was below the two-month highs, while a rally that took US Treasury yields to nearly 16-year highs took a pause, giving some respite to gold.

Gold prices settled higher in the international and domestic markets in the previous session after downbeat US existing home sales data and perceived buying at lower levels after the yellow metal hit five-month lows.

What should be your strategy for gold today?

Most experts believe gold prices may remain volatile ahead of Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium.

Manoj Kumar Jain Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index.

He, however, believes gold and silver may hold their key support levels.

"Gold has support at $1,914-1,904, while resistance at $1,938-1,950 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.20-22.94, while resistance is at $23.70-24 per troy ounce," said Jain.

"On the MCX, gold is having support at ₹58,440-58,280 and resistance is at ₹58,700-58,880 while silver is having support at ₹71,550-71,100 and resistance at ₹72,300-72,750," Jain said.

Jain suggests buying gold on dips around ₹58,440 with a stop loss of ₹58,280 for a target of ₹58,800 and also suggests buying silver around ₹71,500 with a stop loss of ₹71,100 for a target of ₹72,500.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of Commodities at Mehta Equities observed that despite the recent selling pressure, the gold and silver prices have managed to hold on to their crucial support levels, given that bond yields have risen to a fresh 15-year high. The weaker US existing home sales data also provided support to bullion prices while gold and silver also witnessed mild short coverings ahead of the US Fed Chairman’s speech in the Jackson Hole symposium later this week.

Kalantri expects gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session.

"Gold has support at $1,886-1,874 while resistance is at $1,912-1,922. Silver has support at $23.27-23.12, while resistance is at $23.68-23.80. In the Indian rupee terms, gold has support at ₹58,410, 58,250. while resistance is at ₹58,740, 59,920. Silver has support at ₹71,310-70,720, while resistance is at ₹72,540–72,940," said Kalantri.

Brokerage firm SMC Global Securities believes gold may trade in the range of ₹58,200-58,800, and silver may trades in the range of ₹71,500-72,400, with positive bias.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes MCX Gold may trade within a range for today's session. The brokerage firm said gold has support at ₹58,450-58,300 whereas resistance is at ₹58,750-58,900. Silver has support at ₹71550-71100 whereas resistance is at ₹72,500-73,000.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

