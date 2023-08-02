Gold price today: Rates rise after Fitch Ratings downgrades US credit rating; what should investors do?3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Gold price today: Gold rates rose after Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating, which weighed on the US dollar, boosting safe-haven gold. Experts believe gold prices may trade higher today, taking support from the dollar's weakness after the Fitch downgrade.
Gold prices moved higher in the morning session in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues after Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating, denting confidence in the US economy and boosting safe-haven gold.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×