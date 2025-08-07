Subscribe

Gold price today: Rates rise on mounting Trump tariffs worries; what should investors do?

Gold price today: Gold rates rose due to concerns over US tariffs affecting global economic growth. MCX Gold October contracts increased by 0.16% to 1,01,423 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September contracts rose by 0.47% to 1,14,187 per kg around 9:10 AM.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Aug 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Gold price today: MCX Gold rates climbed on Thursday morning on rising concerns about a trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gold price today: Gold rates climbed in the domestic futures market Thursday (August 7) morning on rising concerns that US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies will impede global economic growth. Mounting uncertainty about Trump tariffs is a key positive factor for safe-haven asset gold. 

MCX Gold October 3 contracts were up 0.16 per cent at 1,01,423 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.47 per cent at 1,14,187 per kg around 9:10 AM.

Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total US tariff to 50 per cent. Moreover, he has hinted at the imposition of “secondary sanctions,” which remain unclear whether they will be imposed solely on India or on other countries as well.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
