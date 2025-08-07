Gold price today: Rates rise on mounting Trump tariffs worries; what should investors do?

Gold price today: Gold rates climbed in the domestic futures market Thursday (August 7) morning on rising concerns that US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies will impede global economic growth. Mounting uncertainty about Trump tariffs is a key positive factor for safe-haven asset gold.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts were up 0.16 per cent at ₹1,01,423 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.47 per cent at ₹1,14,187 per kg around 9:10 AM.

Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total US tariff to 50 per cent. Moreover, he has hinted at the imposition of “secondary sanctions,” which remain unclear whether they will be imposed solely on India or on other countries as well.