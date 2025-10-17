Gold price today hits record high of $4,379, on track to log biggest weekly gain since 2008 - here's why

Gold prices today touched a record high as investors ran for a safe haven amid fears about credit quality in the US economy as well as rising frictions between Washington and Beijing on trade issues.
Gold bullion prices rose as much as 1.2 per cent to $4,379.93 an ounce on Friday, reaching a $30 trillion market capitalisation. This put it on track to record its highest weekly gain since 2008, while extending a breakneck rally that began in August.
The buying spree of gold among investors can also be related to rumours that the Federal Reserve could deploy an outsized rate cut this year.
Silver, too, smashed an all-time high this week on a now-defunct contract overseen by the Chicago Board of Trade. Prices for the white metal edged higher to hit a fresh peak at $54.3775 an ounce on Friday, before paring gains.
Palladium and platinum were also on track for hefty weekly advances.
Gold prices are rising to record highs every day due to several factors. Here are the reasons why prices of gold touched a new high today:
Gold prices have surged by 165.61 per cent over the past three years, according to data from Spectator Index.
Three years ago in 2022, gold rates topped $1,649 per ounce. That is a surge of more than double in three years, when gold rates have touched an all-time-high of nearly $4,380 today.
This year itself, gold has surged over 65 per cent, underpinned by central bank buying, inflows to exchange-traded funds and soaring demand for haven assets in the face of geopolitical and trade tensions, rising fiscal and debt levels, and threats to the Fed’s independence.