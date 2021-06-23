Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold price today in Hyderabad remains steady. Check latest rate there

Gold price today in Hyderabad remains steady. Check latest rate there

Premium
Gold price today in Hyderabad for 24 carat is 48,680 per 10 gm while for 22 carat it is quoting 44,800 per 10 gm.
1 min read . 03:11 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Gold price in Hyderabad has corrected to the tune of 1720 per 10 gm in the last 10 days, which makes a good buying opportunity for the gold buyers in the City of Charminar, says IBJA office bearer

Gold price in Hyderabad remained unchanged from its yesterday price. The yellow metal cost for 24 carat in the City of Charminar is 48,680 per 10 gm while for the 22 carat gold; one will have to pay 44,800 per 10 gm. On June 22, the price for 22 carat gold and 22 carat gold was same but today's precious bullion metal price is slightly higher from its price on 21st June 2021.

Gold price in Hyderabad remained unchanged from its yesterday price. The yellow metal cost for 24 carat in the City of Charminar is 48,680 per 10 gm while for the 22 carat gold; one will have to pay 44,800 per 10 gm. On June 22, the price for 22 carat gold and 22 carat gold was same but today's precious bullion metal price is slightly higher from its price on 21st June 2021.

Speaking on the gold price today in Hyderabad; C Sreenivas Rao, President at India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter said, "Gold price today in Hyderabad for 24 carat is 48,680 per 10 gm while for 22 carat it is priced at 44,800 per 10 gm. The yellow metal price in Hyderabad was quoted at same price yesterday too. So, the bullion metals price has remained steady."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Speaking on the gold price today in Hyderabad; C Sreenivas Rao, President at India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter said, "Gold price today in Hyderabad for 24 carat is 48,680 per 10 gm while for 22 carat it is priced at 44,800 per 10 gm. The yellow metal price in Hyderabad was quoted at same price yesterday too. So, the bullion metals price has remained steady."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

C Sreenivas Rao of IBJA went on to add that gold price in Hyderabad has corrected to the tune of 1720 per 10 gm in the last 10 days, which makes a good buying opportunity for the gold buyers in the City of Charminar. On 13th June 2021, 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad was quoted at 50,400 per 10 gm that kept on falling on the global selloff trigger.

On reason for difference in gold price in various Indian cities, Prithviraj Kothari, National President at IBJA said, "Prices are more or less same. In Hyderabad, gold price is calculated using 24 carat gold price plus 995 and 3 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax)."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!