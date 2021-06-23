Gold price today in Hyderabad remains steady. Check latest rate there

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold price in Hyderabad remained unchanged from its yesterday price. The yellow metal cost for 24 carat in the City of Charminar is ₹48,680 per 10 gm while for the 22 carat gold; one will have to pay ₹44,800 per 10 gm. On June 22, the price for 22 carat gold and 22 carat gold was same but today's precious bullion metal price is slightly higher from its price on 21st June 2021.

C Sreenivas Rao of IBJA went on to add that gold price in Hyderabad has corrected to the tune of ₹1720 per 10 gm in the last 10 days, which makes a good buying opportunity for the gold buyers in the City of Charminar. On 13th June 2021, 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad was quoted at ₹50,400 per 10 gm that kept on falling on the global selloff trigger.

On reason for difference in gold price in various Indian cities, Prithviraj Kothari, National President at IBJA said, "Prices are more or less same. In Hyderabad, gold price is calculated using 24 carat gold price plus ₹995 and 3 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax)."

