Gold Rate Today | Gold Price Today | Gold Price Drop in 2026: After hitting the 14-month low on Friday last week, the MCX gold prices are trying to come out of the oversold zone. On Monday, the MCX gold rate staged a strong rebound, coming close to ₹1,24,000 per 10 gm. However, the recovery turned out a dead-cat bounce and the precious yellow metal witnessed sharp selling on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, after the release of a better-than-expected US GDP outlook, gold prices across bourses witnessed strong buying despite flat US inflation data. In India, the MCX gold rate today is around ₹1,22,250 per 10 gm, nearly ₹58,500 below the record high of ₹1,80,779 made in January 2026. In the international market, the gold price in USD is around $3,565/oz, about $2,060/oz below the record high of $5,626.80/oz set in January 2026.

Advertisement

Top 3 reasons for gold price crash Highlighting the reasons that kept gold prices under pressure throughout 2026, barring January 2026, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Once the bullion bottomed out, AI disruption triggered, and money started to shift from metals to AI and semiconductor stocks throughout the world. This triggered selling in gold and silver prices and an uptrend in AI and Semiconductor stocks. When the AI meltdown happened, smart money started moving out of equities into US bonds due to the skyrocketing US Treasury yields. As the rally in US bond yields extended for a longer period, rising from the alarming 4% to near 6%, fueling further shift of smart money from bullion and equities happened and gold price crash deepened.”

Advertisement

The SEBI-registered market expert said that later, the Indian Rupee and the US dollar (USD) started appreciating due to the rise in bond yields, which further put precious metals under pressure, both in the international and domestic markets.

“Crude oil prices skyrocketed from around $72 per barrel to around $120 per barrel after the outbreak of the US-Iran war. This renewed the inflation fear across world, triggering the shift of safe-haven status from gold to bonds,” Gupta said.

So, the gold price crash can be attributed to three major reasons: rising US bond yields, renewed inflation fear, and appreciation in the Indian and US currencies.

Gold Rate Today | Two dates you must remember After the announcement of flat US CPI data, investors are eagerly waiting for the release of US Job date on 4 December 2026, followed by the US Fed meeting outcome on 9 December 2026.

Advertisement

“Strength in both the dollar and the rupee has added to the pressure on domestic prices, while international bullion continues to face selling pressure. The US Federal Reserve's policy decision in the second week of December will be crucial, as markets continue to price in the possibility of a rate hike,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities.

Gold Price Today | Top factors that may dictate future moves Pointing towards the reason for rise in the gold price today, and various other factors that may dictate the gold price movement in the near term, Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said, “MCX Gold rates rebound after a two consecutive sessions of decline as US economic data reinforced expectations of further US Fed rate hikes. October core PCE inflation rose to 3.3%, while Q3 GDP growth accelerated to 4.3%, exceeding expectations.”

Advertisement

The Choice Broking expert said that markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point December hike, with another possible in January.

“Meanwhile, renewed trade tensions following proposed US tariffs on Chinese imports and 13 trading partners, including India, Japan and the EU, further weighed on bullion sentiment,” the Choice Broking expert said.

Gold price | Key levels to watch Speaking on the outlook for gold prices in the international market, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “With US markets closed for Thanksgiving today, thinner liquidity could amplify price swings and leave gold vulnerable to heightened volatility. The bias remains cautious, with a sustained move above $3,660 needed to extend the recovery, while a decisive break below $3,500 could trigger further downside toward $3,430.”

Advertisement

On the outlook of the gold rates in India, the Enrich Money expert said, “A slightly weaker rupee is providing marginal support to domestic bullion prices. In overseas markets, spot gold closed 0.72% higher at $3,580.93 in New York, while mining shares outperformed the broader market. The bias remains cautious, with a sustained move above ₹1,27,000 needed to extend the recovery, while a decisive break below ₹1,21,000 could expose prices to further downside toward ₹1,18,500.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).