Gold price today jumps as dollar index slips to one week low. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:04 PM IST
- Gold price today on MCX shot up ₹139 per 10 gm and hit ₹50,495 levels in early morning deals
Gold price today went up following ease in US dollar rates. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price shot up by around ₹139 per 10 gm to ₹50,495 levels whereas spot gold price was quoting around $1720 per ounce at 11:40 AM. The dollar index today corrected to the tune of 0.66 per cent in early morning deals to 108.972 levels, hitting one week low on Friday session.