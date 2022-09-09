Gold price today jumps as dollar index slips to one week low. Should you buy?

Speaking on gold price outlook, Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Gold prices have risen because US dollar rate today has softened. Dollar index has slipped from record high of 110.80 to 108.86 levels that is helping the precious metal to go upside. Spot gold price is expected to trade in $1680 to $1755 per ounce range in short term whereas MCS gold price may trade in between ₹49,800 to ₹51,200 per 10 gm range. However, overall trend is sideways to positive and investors are advised to maintain buy on dips strategy and avoid taking short positions."