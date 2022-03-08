Highlighting the reason for skyrocketing gold price; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Gold prices have ascended to its 19-month high after further escalation of Russia-Ukraine tension. US fighter planes flying near the Ukraine border has escalated the geopolitical tension that has led to further dip in the global equity markets. As commodity prices, especially crude oil and metals have peaked to multi-month highs and this is also helping investors' haven to climb further." He said that India mainly meets its demand for oil through imports and in the wake of soaring crude oil price, probability of dollar outflow has gone up, leading to slide in rupee to its record low. This slide in rupee against dollar is working as domestic trigger for gold price rally.

