Spot gold price is currently heading towards $2040 levels and it has immediate support at $1965 to $1970 per ounce levels, believe commodity market experts
Gold price today climbed to its 19 months high and regained ₹54,000 levels in early morning deals in commodity future market today. Multi Commodity Exchange or MCX gold rate today made its intraday high of ₹54,190 per 10 gm, which is just ₹2,000 away from its all-time high of ₹56,191 that it had made in August 2020. Spot gold price too ascended up to $2020 per ounce levels, which is just $55 per ounce away from its life-time high of $2075 levels.
According to commodity market experts, gold price has been skyrocketing due to further escalation in Russia-Ukraine war, US Fed interest rate hike of 50 bps being rule out, soaring crude oil and other commodity prices and depreciation in Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD).
Highlighting the reason for skyrocketing gold price; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Gold prices have ascended to its 19-month high after further escalation of Russia-Ukraine tension. US fighter planes flying near the Ukraine border has escalated the geopolitical tension that has led to further dip in the global equity markets. As commodity prices, especially crude oil and metals have peaked to multi-month highs and this is also helping investors' haven to climb further." He said that India mainly meets its demand for oil through imports and in the wake of soaring crude oil price, probability of dollar outflow has gone up, leading to slide in rupee to its record low. This slide in rupee against dollar is working as domestic trigger for gold price rally.
Echoing with Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President-Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, “All of these dynamics bode well for further gains in gold prices towards ₹56,000 per 10 gms initially, where a sustained move above the same would charge the rally towards ₹60,000 per 10 gm mark as well from a medium-term perspective."
Unveiling important levels that gold investors must remember as the yellow metal has become highly volatile; Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Gold price is currently heading towards $2040 per ounce and it has immediate support at $1965 to $1970 per ounce levels. At MCX, gold price has strong support at ₹52,200 per 10 gm whereas its immediate target is ₹55,200 in near term."
Gold price outlook
On whether gold price will climb its new peak in current rally; Amit Sajeja of Motilal Oswal said, "If spot gold price sustains above $2040 or gives breakout at these levels on closing basis, then we can expect it to breach its life-time high of $2075 in current gold price rally and new peak can be seen around $2100 to $2120 per ounce levels in spot market. In MCX, new peak of gold price can be seen around ₹57,200 per 10 gm levels."
However, commodity market experts maintained that much depends upon the Russia-Ukraine conflict and advised to keep an eye on Russia-Ukraine news as any development towards ceasefire may lead to sharp downside movement in gold price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
