Gold price today marginally higher, support for yellow metal at ₹55,500
- One can sell gold at ₹56,300 for near term target of 55,800 per 10 gm levels maintaining stop loss at ₹56,650 per 10 gm levels, said an expert
Gold prices in the international market gained marginally as dollar price pulled back a little, a day after the US Fed meet minutes indicated interest rates may stay higher for longer. Spot gold in international market gained 0.32% to 1,830.79 per ounce. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,839.60.
