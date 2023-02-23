Gold price today marginally higher, support for yellow metal at 55,500

“Gold prices are likely to remain inclined on a downward trajectory following the recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials and further advances in the US dollar. Meanwhile, minutes of the Fed’s last meeting indicated that most of the policymakers favour further hikes in borrowing costs in coming months to beat inflation, which suppressed international gold prices during the overnight session. Markets are now eyeing another reading of the fourth quarter US GDP and Fed’s favored inflation measure-the core personal consumption expenditure index. That will provide further cues about the inflationary trends in the US economy," said Market expert Sugandha Sachdeva.