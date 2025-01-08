Gold price today: Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market on Wednesday morning due to profit booking amid rising dollar and elevated US bond yields after strong macro data indicated that the world's largest economy remains strong. This suggests that the path for US Federal Reserve rate cuts could be narrower this year. MCX Gold for February 5 expiry traded 0.12 per cent lower at ₹77,438 per 10 grams around 9:05 AM.

Gold prices were also lacklustre in international markets, as the US dollar rose and 10-year treasury yields hit an eight-month high.

As Reuters reported, US job openings in November grew to 8.098 million, exceeding forecasts for a 7.7 million rise and exceeding October's 7.839 million number.

The focus now is on the ADP employment numbers and the minutes from the Fed's December meeting, which are due later in the day. Moreover, the US jobs report on Friday will significantly influence expectations about the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The yellow metal is witnessing some profit booking after it gained about half a per cent in the previous session. Due to geopolitical uncertainty and central bank buying, experts are largely positive about gold's prospects for the medium to long term.