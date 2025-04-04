Gold price today: MCX gold falls over 1% amid a wider market selloff after China unveiled additional tariffs on US

Gold price today: Gold Futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India dropped more than 1 per cent on Friday, April 4, amid a wider market selloff as investors become cautious over an escalating trade war between the United States and other nations.

Gold futures for the June 2025 contract dropped 1.25 per cent to ₹88,931 per 10 grams on Friday at 7:34 p.m. (IST), compared to ₹90,057 at the previous commodity market close. This drop in the precious yellow metal comes after China unveiled its plans to impose 34 per cent tariffs on all imports from the United States as retaliation to Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff moves.