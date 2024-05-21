Gold price today: MCX Gold falls over half a per cent; what should be your strategy for bullion today?
Gold price today: MCX Gold fell over half a per cent tracking weak global cues. Gold in international markets eased from its record-high levels as the US dollar dented the bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Gold prices significantly declined during the morning trade session in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, May 21, amid subdued demand from spot markets and weak global cues.
