Gold price today: MCX Gold little changed ahead of US Fed meet outcome; what should be your strategy for gold today?
Gold price today: Weak global cues and the dollar's rise also weighed on gold prices. MCX Gold traded with nominal gains in the morning session on March 20.
Gold price today: Gold rates were little changed in the morning trade session in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, March 20, ahead of the US Fed policy outcome followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference which could throw some light on the prospects of interest rate cuts this year.
