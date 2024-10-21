Gold price today: MCX Gold rate at record high; silver prices also at fresh peak. What is boosting precious metals?

Gold price today: Gold rates soared to fresh record highs in the domestic futures market Monday morning, while silver, too, scaled a fresh peak supported by healthy spot demand and positive global cues.

Nishant Kumar
Updated21 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Gold price today: MCX Gold rate at record high; silver prices also at fresh peak. What is boosting precious metals?
Gold price today: MCX Gold rate at record high; silver prices also at fresh peak. What is boosting precious metals?(REUTERS)

Gold price today: Gold rates soared to fresh record highs in the domestic futures market Monday morning, while silver, too, scaled a fresh peak supported by healthy spot demand and positive global cues. MCX Gold for December 5 expiry hit its fresh record high of 78,240 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver for December 5 expiry rose to a fresh all-time high of 98,224 per kg in the morning session on Monday, October 21.

In international markets, spot gold prices hit a record high of $2,725.81, and silver surged to a nearly 12-year peak level on escalating tensions in West Asia and uncertainty surrounding the US election 2024.

Also Read | Why gold sales will be missing the glitter this Diwali

What is boosting precious metals?

A confluence of factors, such as geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic uncertainty, the stability of the dollar index, and interest rate reductions, is supporting precious metals.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, precious metals are being driven by the expectations of a potential rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in November, following mixed US economic data.

Also Read | Is it wise to buy gold before Diwali and hold till US Presidential poll results?

Moreover, Kalantri highlighted that Chinese economic data released on Friday exceeded expectations, limiting gains in the dollar index and bolstering the appeal of precious metals. The dollar index retreated from its near three-month highs.

Kalantri said rising tensions in West Asia and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US Presidential elections have also contributed to the rally in gold and silver prices.

According to a Reuters report, "Israel prepared to attack sites linked to the financial operations of Lebanon's Hezbollah group and told people to leave those areas immediately."

The US election is a critical event that is influencing investor sentiment. According to media reports, the US presidential election is witnessing a close fight between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Also Read | Gold Prices Today: Up 31% YTD, yellow metal tops $2,700 on safe-haven demand

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research pointed out that gold and silver showed solid strength in the last week after the ECB cut interest rates in its monetary policy meetings. Gold prices crossed $2,700 per troy ounce and hit life highs, and silver prices also hit a 12-year high in the international markets.

What should investors do?

According to Kalantri, the prospects for silver are brighter than those for gold.

"Gold has been rising for the last three months while silver has underperformed. We are much more bullish on silver. We suggest booking some profits in gold and buying silver. We might see silver touching the 1,05,000- 1,10,000 per kg mark by this Diwali," Kalantri said.

"Gold currently has support levels at $2,710-$2,680, with resistance at $2,742-$2,758. Silver has support at $33.40-$33 and resistance at $34.05-$34.35. In Indian rupees, gold has support at 77,400- 77,240 and resistance at 77,980- 78,200. Silver has support at 95,050- 94,350 and resistance at 96,280- 96,980," Kalantri said.

Jain expects gold and silver prices to remain positive this week amid volatility in the dollar index and geopolitical tensions.

"Gold has support at $2,722-2,704, while resistance at $2,750-2,774 per troy ounce and silver has support at $33.40-32.88, while resistance is at $34.40-35.00 per troy ounce in today’s session," said Jain.

"On MCX, gold has support at 77,240-76,800 and resistance at 78,220-78,700, while silver has support at 94,400-93,350 and resistance at 96,650-98,000. We suggest buying gold above 77,700 with a stop loss of 77,240 for the target of 78,500 and also suggest buying silver above 95,500 with a stop loss of 94,400 for the target of 98,000," said Jain.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: MCX Gold rate at record high; silver prices also at fresh peak. What is boosting precious metals?

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.05
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-1.77%)

Wipro share price

558.50
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
9.8 (1.79%)

Tata Steel share price

155.55
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.16%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,735.00
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
53.85 (3.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,725.00
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
37 (2.19%)

JM Financial share price

162.00
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
3.3 (2.08%)

National Aluminium Company share price

232.65
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
0.65 (0.28%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,860.05
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
2.85 (0.15%)
More from 52 Week High

Tata Consumer share price

1,000.95
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-93.7 (-8.56%)

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price

1,764.45
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-105.35 (-5.63%)

Jindal Saw share price

347.85
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-17.5 (-4.79%)

Mastek share price

2,888.15
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-130.1 (-4.31%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,358.65
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
544.05 (7.98%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,822.95
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
420.1 (7.78%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,645.25
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
79.95 (5.11%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,743.90
10:12 AM | 21 OCT 2024
212.6 (4.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.