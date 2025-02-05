Gold price today: Gold rates jumped to fresh record highs in the domestic futures market Wednesday morning, with the MCX Gold April 4 contracts rising over ₹84,000 mark for the first time, supported by the dollar's fall, renewed fears of US-China trade war and healthy buying in the domestic spot market.

MCX Gold for April 4 expiry rose to a record high of ₹84,154 per 10 grams, significantly surpassing the previous all-time high of ₹83,721. Around 9:20 AM, it was 0.36 per cent up at ₹84,098 per 10 grams.

International gold prices also hit a record high of $2,853.97 during Wednesday's session. Sentiment for safe-haven assets was boosted by fears of a renewed US-China trade war, which intensified after Beijing imposed tariffs on US imports in retaliation to new US duties on Chinese goods.

According to Reuters, "China imposed targeted tariffs on US imports on Tuesday and put several companies, including Google, on notice for possible sanctions, in a measured response to Trump's tariffs."

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he's in no rush to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping about easing trade tensions between the two countries, the report further added.

Gold prices tend to gain amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

"The US imposed tariffs on China, and the Chinese government immediately retaliated against the US tariff and announced a set of tariffs on US imports, including a probe against Google. The US economic data released on Tuesday was disappointing and supports gold and silver prices," Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research noted.

Trump's tariff policies, dollar's movement and the US Fed interest rate trajectory remain key triggers for gold prices going ahead.

What should investors do? Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week. He suggests buying silver around ₹95,100 with a stop loss of ₹94,400 for the target of ₹96,600.

"Gold has support at $2,854-2,840, while resistance at $2,888-2,900 per troy ounce and silver has support at $32.80-32.55, while resistance is at $33.30-33.50 per troy ounce in today’s session," said Jain.



More to come…

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar