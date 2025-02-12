Gold price today: MCX Gold rate crashes nearly 1% on hawkish comments from US Fed Chair

Mint Market

Gold price today: MCX Gold rate crash nearly 1% on hawkish comments from US Fed Chair

Nishant Kumar
Updated12 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Gold price today: MCX Gold rates have been hitting record highs of late. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Gold price today: Hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened investor sentiment for gold, causing the price of the yellow metal to drop nearly 1 per cent in the domestic futures market during the morning session on Wednesday, February 12.

MCX Gold for April 4 contract opened 0.70 per cent lower at 84,926 per 10 grams against the previous close of 85,523. However, within a few minutes after opening, the yellow metal declined as much as 0.80 per cent to the level of 84,854.

More to come…

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
