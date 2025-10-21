Gold price today: MCX gold rate crashes to ₹128,000; silver rates down by ₹327 on Diwali 2025. Opportunity to buy?

Gold price today: Gold prices on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) crashed to their level of ₹128,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, on the occasion of Diwali after dropping 2% during the morning market session.

The silver rates were also down by ₹327 per kilogram to ₹150,000 per kilogram on Diwali 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

