Mint Market
Gold price today: MCX gold rate crashes to ₹128,000; silver rates down by ₹327 on Diwali 2025. Opportunity to buy?

Gold price today: MCX gold rate crashes to 128,000; silver rates down by 327 on Diwali 2025. Opportunity to buy?

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated21 Oct 2025, 09:43 PM IST
Gold price today: MCX gold rate dropped to its <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>128,000 levels on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, during the second commodity market session of the day.
Gold price today: MCX gold rate dropped to its ₹128,000 levels on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, during the second commodity market session of the day.

Gold price today: Gold prices on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) crashed to their level of 128,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, on the occasion of Diwali after dropping 2% during the morning market session.

The silver rates were also down by 327 per kilogram to 150,000 per kilogram on Diwali 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
