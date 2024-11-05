Gold price today: MCX Gold rate dips as investors await US election results, Fed policy decision this week

Gold price today: Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market Tuesday morning on weak spot demand and subdued global cues. Investors restricted their bets ahead of this week's two major events- the US election on November 5 and the US Fed policy decision on November 7. MCX Gold for December 5 expiry traded 0.11 per cent lower at ₹78,336 per 10 grams around 9:45 am.

In international markets, gold prices declined, indicating prevailing caution among investors ahead of the election outcome and Fed policy decision.

The US election-related uncertainty is keeping investors nervous. Opinion polls indicate a close fight between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump. A close contest between the two presidential candidates has raised uncertainty as the final outcome could remain unconfirmed for several days after voting.

Meanwhile, the US Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday, which could not be a significant trigger for the yellow metal, as it is likely priced in.

Experts' strategy for gold Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities With the US election results due in the next two days, market participants are expected to have mixed sentiments, likely resulting in a range-bound session between ₹78,000 and ₹79,000 on MCX. Once the election outcome is announced, gold could see a decisive move of around ₹1,000- ₹1,500 in the coming days. Key support levels lie between ₹78,000- ₹77,800, while resistance is positioned at ₹79,000- ₹79,175.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research Gold has support at $2,734-2,722, while resistance at $2,762-2,778 per troy ounce and silver has support at $32.40-32.00, while resistance is at $32.84-33.20 per troy ounce in today’s session. On the MCX, gold has support at ₹78,200-77,950 and resistance at ₹78,660-78,850 while silver has support at ₹93,600-92,850 and resistance at ₹94,950-95,600.

"We suggest staying away from bullion markets in today's session ahead of the US presidential elections," said Jain.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Gold has support at $2,705-$2,685, with resistance at $2,742-$2,760. Silver has support at $32.00-$31.80, with resistance at $32.55-$32.72. In INR terms, gold has support at ₹78,040- ₹77,750, with resistance at ₹78,650- ₹78,840. Silver has support at ₹93,780- ₹93,150, with resistance at ₹95,000- ₹95,780.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Gold may trade between the range of ₹77,600 -78,600 with negative bias. Support for the yellow metal is placed in the range of ₹78,000-77,700, and resistance is at ₹78,450-78,650.

SMC Global Securities Gold may trade in the range of ₹78,100-78,600, and silver may trade in the range of ₹93,800-94,700, with sideways to a bearish bias.

