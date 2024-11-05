Gold price today: Gold rates declined in the domestic futures market Tuesday morning on weak spot demand and subdued global cues. Investors restricted their bets ahead of this week's two major events- the US election on November 5 and the US Fed policy decision on November 7.

MCX Gold for December 5 expiry traded 0.11 per cent lower at ₹78,336 per 10 grams around 9:45 am.

In international markets, gold prices declined, indicating prevailing caution among investors ahead of the election outcome and Fed policy decision.

The US election-related uncertainty is keeping investors nervous. Opinion polls indicate a close fight between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump. A close contest between the two presidential candidates has raised uncertainty as the final outcome could remain unconfirmed for several days after voting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the US Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday, which could not be a significant trigger for the yellow metal, as it is likely priced in.

Experts' strategy for gold Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities With the US election results due in the next two days, market participants are expected to have mixed sentiments, likely resulting in a range-bound session between ₹78,000 and ₹79,000 on MCX. Once the election outcome is announced, gold could see a decisive move of around ₹1,000- ₹1,500 in the coming days. Key support levels lie between ₹78,000- ₹77,800, while resistance is positioned at ₹79,000- ₹79,175.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research Gold has support at $2,734-2,722, while resistance at $2,762-2,778 per troy ounce and silver has support at $32.40-32.00, while resistance is at $32.84-33.20 per troy ounce in today’s session. On the MCX, gold has support at ₹78,200-77,950 and resistance at ₹78,660-78,850 while silver has support at ₹93,600-92,850 and resistance at ₹94,950-95,600. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We suggest staying away from bullion markets in today's session ahead of the US presidential elections," said Jain.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Gold has support at $2,705-$2,685, with resistance at $2,742-$2,760. Silver has support at $32.00-$31.80, with resistance at $32.55-$32.72. In INR terms, gold has support at ₹78,040- ₹77,750, with resistance at ₹78,650- ₹78,840. Silver has support at ₹93,780- ₹93,150, with resistance at ₹95,000- ₹95,780.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Gold may trade between the range of ₹77,600 -78,600 with negative bias. Support for the yellow metal is placed in the range of ₹78,000-77,700, and resistance is at ₹78,450-78,650. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SMC Global Securities Gold may trade in the range of ₹78,100-78,600, and silver may trade in the range of ₹93,800-94,700, with sideways to a bearish bias.

