Gold price today: MCX gold rate falls near ₹96,500 per 10 gm; buy or book profit?

Gold price today: Gold prices dropped on dampening safe-haven demand after US President Donald Trump signalled progress on multiple trade agreements and announced extended tariff reprieves for several countries.

Ankit Gohel
Published7 Jul 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Gold price today: MCX gold rate has a support near <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,600 levels, analyst said, while recommending ‘sell on rise’ strategy for intraday today.
Gold price today: MCX gold rate has a support near ₹96,000 and ₹95,600 levels, analyst said, while recommending 'sell on rise' strategy for intraday today.

Gold prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness in the international bullion market after US President Donald Trump signalled progress on multiple trade agreements and announced extended tariff reprieves for several countries.

MCX gold rate opened 0.52% lower at 96,485 per 10 grams level as against its previous close of 96,990 level. MCX silver rate opened 0.38% lower at 1,08,124 per kg, as against its previous close of 1,08,429 level.

At 9:10 AM, MCX gold price was trading lower by 490, or 0.51%, at 96,500 per kg. MCX silver price was down by 143, or 0.13%, at 1,08,286 per kg.

In the international bullion market, gold prices dropped on dampening safe-haven demand. Spot gold price fell 0.6% to $3,314.21 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.6% to $3,322. Spot silver prices declined 0.8% to $36.81 per ounce.

The US is close to finalising several trade agreements in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, Trump said, with the higher rates scheduled to take effect on August 1.

“Gold prices fell as investors assessed ongoing trade developments. The prospect of tariff extension weakened the metal’s safe-haven appeal. Meanwhile, investors now await updates on US fiscal policy, while strong labor data last week tempered expectations for a July rate cut by the Fed,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Trump announced in April a 10% base tariff on most countries, with additional duties of up to 50%. He later postponed the effective date for all but 10% of those tariffs until July 9. The new date grants a three-week reprieve to most affected nations.

Gold Price Outlook

Trivedi said that MCX gold August futures have a support near 96,000 and 95,600 levels. He recommends ‘sell on rise’ strategy for intraday today.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said that gold has support at $3,295 - $3,275 level, while resistance at $3,345 - $3,365. Silver has support at $36.35-36.00, while resistance is at $37.00-37.30.

“MCX gold price has support at 96,590 - 96,480 levels, while resistance at 97,310 - 97,580. Silver price has support at 1,07,480 - 1,06,550, while resistance at 1,09,450 - 1,10,200,” Kalantri said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
