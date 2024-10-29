Dhanteras 2024: MCX Gold rate moves up; will Samvat 2081 bring more shine to the yellow metal?

Gold rate today: Gold prices rose in the domestic futures market on Tuesday morning, buoyed by robust demand in the spot market on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

Nishant Kumar
Updated29 Oct 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Gold rate today: Gold prices rose in the domestic futures market on Tuesday morning, buoyed by robust demand in the spot market on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. However, the dollar's rise and caution ahead of key US macro data this week capped gains for the yellow metal.

MCX Gold for December 5 expiry traded 0.30 per cent up at 78,800 per 10 grams around 9:20 am.

According to a Reuters report, the US dollar was headed for its best month in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, as it eyed a 3.5 per cent gain against a basket of currencies.

Since gold is priced in the dollar globally, its rise makes the yellow metal expensive in other currencies and weakens its demand.

Investors will examine significant US macro data, including September job openings and October consumer confidence data, later in the day.

These data will offer fresh insights into the health of the US economy and influence sentiment about the US Fed rate cuts in November.

Will Samvat 2081 bring more shine to the yellow metal?

Gold has seen stellar gains in the current Samvat. Spot gold prices in India have risen 30 per cent since last Diwali. Geopolitical tensions, sticky inflation, aggressive buying by central banks, macroeconomic uncertainty and expectations of rate cuts supported gold prices this year.

Experts are positive about yellow metal in the medium to long term. However, they anticipate some profit booking in the near term as most positives for the yellow metal seem to have been priced in. Moreover, easing geopolitical concerns and a decline in inflation may also weigh on gold prices.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP and research analyst of commodity and currency at LKP Securities, the absence of major damage to oil and nuclear sites of Iran in Israel’s weekend attacks has eased immediate war concerns, reducing the safe-haven demand for gold.

"Should geopolitical tensions remain subdued, gold’s war premium may continue to fade, with potential tests of $2,700 to $2,680 in the near term," said Trivedi.

(More to come)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 09:40 AM IST
