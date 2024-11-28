Gold rate today: Following the easing geopolitical tension after the ceasefire news regarding the Israel-Hezbollah war, gold prices continue to witness selling pressure during early morning deals. MCX gold rate for the December 2024 future contract opened downside at ₹75,501 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹75,444 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. However, the precious yellow metal witnessed value buying and pared some early morning losses. At 10:23 AM, MCX's gold rate was at ₹75,523 per 10 gm mark, around ₹4,000, away from the lifetime high of ₹79,535. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to commodity market experts, the gold price today is in range, and a bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the current range. They said that the MCX gold rate today is in ₹75,500 to ₹76,700 per 10 gm range, whereas the spot gold price is$2,680 to $2,715 per troy ounce.

US Fed rate cut in focus “Gold prices have eased from record higher levels after the news break of ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war. This helped ease the geopolitical tension," said Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said that investors are waiting for the US Fed meeting because Jerome Powell has signalled that the US Central Bank is not in a hurry to implement an aggressive rate cut.

Gold price outlook Speaking on the outlook for the precious yellow metal, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said, "While the broader bullish trend in gold remains intact, short-term uncertainty persists. At ₹75,900 on MCX, gold is slightly off its peak but significantly above the ₹67,500 low seen during the Budget week. Investors are advised to adopt a SIP or dip-accumulation strategy for better portfolio management, rather than attempting to time the market at current levels."

However, Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said that gold prices may remain range-bound during intraday trade as the US stock market is closed today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold rate today: Important levels to watch “MCX gold rate today is in ₹75,500 to ₹76,700 per 10 gm range, whereas the spot gold price is in $2,680 to $2,715 per troy ounce. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range," said Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities.