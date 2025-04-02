Gold price today: MCX gold rate sustains above ₹91K on Trump’s tariff threats, US-Iran conflict, and weak US dollar

  • Gold price today: MCX gold rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of 91,232 per 10 gm

Asit Manohar
Updated2 Apr 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Gold rates today: According to experts, gold prices are expected to remain dominated by five triggers: Donald Trump's tariff threats, geopolitical tensions, the fall in the US dollar index, central bank buying, investor demand, and US Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold rates today: According to experts, gold prices are expected to remain dominated by five triggers: Donald Trump’s tariff threats, geopolitical tensions, the fall in the US dollar index, central bank buying, investor demand, and US Fed rate cut expectations.(Photo: Pixabay)

Gold rate today: Amid Donald Trump's tariff threat, sliding US dollar rates and rising geopolitical tension, gold prices continued its uptrend during early morning deals on Wednesday. MCX gold rate (June 2025 expiry) today opened with an upside gap at 91,229 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of 91,232 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. In the international market, the spot gold price oscillates around $3,125 per ounce, while the COMEX gold prices are around $3,155 per troy ounce.

Gold rate today: Top 5 triggers

Speaking on the important triggers that may continue to dictate gold prices today, Manav Modi, Senior Analyst — Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal, said, “Gold rates today are expected to remain dominated by these five triggers: Donald Trump tariff threats, geopolitical tensions, fall in US dollar index, central bank buying, investor demand, and US Fed rate cut expectations.”

Out of the geopolitical conflicts supporting the gold price rally, the Motilal Oswal expert said that US-Iran tensions and Israel-Hamas conflicts, despite ceasefire news, are immediate geopolitical conflicts fueling gold rates today.

Echoing with Manav Modi's views, Anuj Gupta, Head — of Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities, said, “The gold rally is being driven by factors such as strong safe-haven demand due to the fear of an escalating global trade war and its implications for economic development. In addition, strong central bank buying and robust ETF inflow have also contributed to gold’s impressive rally.”

Donald Trump's tariff flair

Pointing towards the US President Donald Trump's tariff rant, Anuj Gupta said, 'The Trump administration's scheduled implementation of reciprocal tariffs on April 2 is a crucial event for this week. It is the focus of attention among the market participants, and until then, we believe risk premiums build on gold prices."

Gold rate today: Important levels to watch

Asked about the important levels regarding MCX gold rates, Anuj Gupta said, “MCX gold rate has a strong base at 90,200 per 10 gm, while it is facing hurdle at 92,625. One can buy MCX gold at around 90,900 to 91,000 per 10 gm range for the short-term target of 92,625. However, one must maintain the stop loss at 90,180 while taking a fresh position in MCX gold.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Apr 2025, 09:22 AM IST
