Gold price today: MCX gold rates plunge over ₹2,600 amid a volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire

Gold price today: Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, dropped 2.62% or by ₹2,606 per 10 grams amid a volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire deal mediated by the US President Donald Trump and the Qatar government.
Gold futures for the August 2025 contract plummeted 2.62% or by ₹2,606 per 10 grams to ₹96,782 per 10 grams on Monday, 24 June 2025, compared to its previous level of ₹99,388 per 10 grams at the previous market close, according to MCX data.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
