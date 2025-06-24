Subscribe

Gold price today: MCX gold rates plunge over ₹2,600 amid a volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire

Gold price today: Gold futures on MCX tanked by over 2,600 per 10 grams on 24 June 2025 amid a volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire mediated by Trump and Qatar.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published24 Jun 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Gold price today: Gold futures on MCX dropped 2.62% or by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,606 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96,782 per 10 grams on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.
Gold price today: Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, dropped 2.62% or by 2,606 per 10 grams amid a volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire deal mediated by the US President Donald Trump and the Qatar government. 

Gold futures for the August 2025 contract plummeted 2.62% or by 2,606 per 10 grams to 96,782 per 10 grams on Monday, 24 June 2025, compared to its previous level of 99,388 per 10 grams at the previous market close, according to MCX data. 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.) 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. 

 
