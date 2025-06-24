Gold price today: MCX gold rates plunge over ₹2,600 amid a volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire

Gold price today: Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, dropped 2.62% or by ₹2,606 per 10 grams amid a volatile Israel-Iran ceasefire deal mediated by the US President Donald Trump and the Qatar government.

Gold futures for the August 2025 contract plummeted 2.62% or by ₹2,606 per 10 grams to ₹96,782 per 10 grams on Monday, 24 June 2025, compared to its previous level of ₹99,388 per 10 grams at the previous market close, according to MCX data.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

