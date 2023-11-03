Gold price today: MCX Gold trades lacklustre; how to trade in bullion today?
Gold prices trade lacklustre in domestic futures market as investors await US non-farm payrolls data.
Gold prices traded lacklustre in the domestic futures market in Friday's morning session, mirroring weak global trends as investors awaited US October non-farm payrolls data which is expected to influence market sentiment by providing further clues to the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.
