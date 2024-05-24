Gold price today: MCX Gold trades lacklustre; why are gold prices falling? Will it remain under pressure in short term?
Gold price today: Gold prices experience profit-taking as US Federal Reserve's hawkish tone diminishes rate cut prospects. MCX Gold trades lacklustre on weak global cues.
Gold prices have experienced some profit-taking in the last few sessions due to diminishing prospects of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. The hawkish tone in the minutes of the latest Fed policy meeting has raised concerns that policymakers will not lower rates in the near future.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started