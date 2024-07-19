Gold price today: Precious metal declines 2% from all-time high on profit booking; silver drops 3%

By 1422 GMT, spot gold had decreased 1.8% to $2,401.49 per ounce. Earlier, on Wednesday, gold reached an all-time high of $2,483.60.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Gold price today: Spot gold had decreased 1.8% to $2,401.49 per ounce.
Gold price today: Spot gold had decreased 1.8% to $2,401.49 per ounce.

Gold prices dropped over 2% on Friday as the dollar strengthened and investors took profits following bullion's record high earlier in the week, driven by increasing expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts in September.

By 1422 GMT, spot gold had decreased 1.8% to $2,401.49 per ounce. Earlier, on Wednesday, gold reached an all-time high of $2,483.60. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures fell about 2.2% to $2,403.70.

 

Also Read | Gold and silver prices today on 19-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold made an impressive 3% surge during the week, breaking May's all-time highs. However, it then retreated to the downside, selling off throughout the second half of the week. Pullbacks after making new highs have been a typical pattern for gold in recent months, with similar retreats in May, April, March, and December. The highs were followed by a pullback, which subsided within about two weeks, leading to a stabilisation of the price and a return to the upside. However, bull markets do not last forever, and traders should look for signs that this bullish trend is reversing. We pay attention to the following warning signals,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, the FxPro senior market analyst.

What's weighing on gold prices?

The U.S. dollar gained 0.1% against other currencies, and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also increased, putting pressure on bullion.

Markets are now predicting a 98% likelihood of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September, as per the CME FedWatch Tool. Non-yielding bullion is typically more attractive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Also Read | Gold surges to new all-time high on Fed rate cut expectations; silver falls 1.2%

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated earlier this week that recent inflation readings "add somewhat to confidence" that the pace of price increases is returning to the central bank's target sustainably.

On the physical side, Asian gold demand was weak this week. Customers were reluctant to make new purchases despite significant discounts, instead opting to take advantage of record-high bullion prices.

Spot silver dropped about 3% to $29.17 per ounce, platinum decreased 0.2% to $965.90, and palladium fell 1.2% to $918.93. All three metals were on track for weekly declines.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:56 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Precious metal declines 2% from all-time high on profit booking; silver drops 3%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue