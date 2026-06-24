Gold rate crashes over 1% on MCX as US dollar index hits over 1-year high; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rate crashed more than 1% on the MCX on Wednesday, 24 June, pressured by a stronger US dollar. The dollar index rose to an over 1-year high, driven by expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

MCX gold August futures were 1.21% down at ₹1,44,759 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 0.71% down at ₹2,24,227 per kg around 9:10 am.

The dollar index rose to 101.52, its highest level in over a year, making greenback-denominated gold expensive for buyers in overseas currencies.

The dollar index has been above the 100 mark since 17 June as the market expects the US Federal Reserve to hike rates by the end of this year due to sticky inflation.

According to news agency Reuters, the CME FedWatch Tool is showing increased expectations of US Fed rate hikes this year. Traders now see the chance of three interest rate hikes this year.

Now, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, due on Thursday, is in focus for further cues on the US Fed monetary policy.

"Gold declined toward seven-month lows as expectations of tighter Fed policy outweighed support from the interim US-Iran peace agreement, which helped ease inflation concerns. The yellow metal was also pressured as a sharp decline in US technology stocks prompted investors to trim bullion positions to offset losses elsewhere in their portfolios," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

The market is discounting US Fed rate hikes even as inflation risks have eased, amid a significant decline in crude oil prices following progress in the US-Iran peace negotiations.

"The Fed’s latest projections signalled a more hawkish stance than markets had anticipated, with policymakers now expecting rates to remain higher for longer. While easing tensions between the US and Iran provided some relief to global markets, it was not enough to offset the pressure from shifting Fed expectations and resilient US economic data," Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted.

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MCX gold price: Experts highlight key levels to watch As per Trivedi, MCX gold August futures may continue to decline to ₹1,44,500 per 10 grams as global sentiment remains down.

Singh believes that as long as prices remain below the ₹1,51,000 to ₹1,53,000 resistance zone, the overall bias is likely to remain negative.

A decisive break below ₹1,45,500 could accelerate selling pressure and open the door for a move towards the ₹1,40,000 mark, said Singh.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research said gold has support at $4,089 and $4,040, while resistance is at $4,185 and $4,220 per troy ounce, and silver has support at $60 and $58.40, while resistance is at $63.60 and $65.20 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX gold has support at ₹1,45,200 and ₹1,44,000 and resistance at ₹1,47,200 and ₹1,48,100, while silver has support at ₹2,21,000 and ₹2,16,600 and resistance at ₹2,28,800 and ₹2,31,200, said Jain.

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