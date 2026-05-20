Gold price today: Rate drops on MCX amid dollar's rise, higher bond yields; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold price today: Rate drops on MCX amid dollar's rise, higher bond yields; experts highlight key levels to watch

Nishant Kumar
Updated20 May 2026, 09:15 AM IST
Gold price today: Rate dropped on MCX on Wednesday morning amid a rise in the dollar and higher bond yields.
Gold price today: Rate dropped on MCX on Wednesday morning amid a rise in the dollar and higher bond yields.(Pexels)

Gold price today: MCX gold rate dropped in the morning trade on Wednesday, 20 May, due to profit taking amid a rise in the US dollar and bond yields.

MCX gold June futures were 0.60% down at 1,58,137 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 0.80% down at 2,68,000 per kg around 9:05 am.

The dollar index hovered near its six-week high of 99.41, while the benchmark US 10-year bond yields hit a more than one-year high of 4.69%, weighing on gold prices.

A stronger dollar makes gold denominated in dollars more expensive for buyers in other currencies, while elevated bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
--

However, easing crude oil prices and hopes for a potential U.S.-Iran peace capped losses for the yellow metal.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price India
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Rate drops on MCX amid dollar's rise, higher bond yields; experts highlight key levels to watch
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.