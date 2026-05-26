Gold price drops on MCX due to profit booking as US-Iran conflict stokes inflation fears

Gold price today: Gold rate dropped on the MCX on Tuesday, 26 May, morning due to profit booking as persisting uncertainty over a potential US-Iran deal keeps oil prices up, stoking inflation fears and raising the possibility of interest rate hikes.

Advertisement

MCX gold June futures were 0.24% down at ₹1,58,699 per 10 grams, while MCX silver July futures were 1.22% down at ₹2,73,349 per kg around 9:10 am.

After falling below $96 per barrel on 25 May, Brent Crude prices jumped by 1% to trade near $98 per barrel on Tuesday morning, driving the dollar index higher and fuelling concerns about a spike in inflation.

Oil prices jumped. US forces conducted strikes in southern Iran against targets, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, negotiations with Iran are on, but they are reportedly not going smoothly. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there's a lot of back-and-forth over the specific language in the initial document.

Higher inflation prints may lead to interest rate hikes in major economies worldwide, including the US and India. While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, it tends to weaken during periods of monetary tightening because it is a non-yielding asset.

Advertisement

"Heightened uncertainty in the Middle East keeps investors cautious about inflation risks, weighing on gold prices. US President Donald Trump has said talks with Tehran were progressing well, but warned that additional attacks could follow if negotiations broke down," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, noted.

Trivedi believes MCX gold June futures may drop to ₹1,58,800. On the flip side, ₹160,000 may be a cap for intraday today.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)