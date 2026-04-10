Gold rate drops on MCX on profit booking as dollar rises; US-Iran talks, CPI data in focus

Gold price today: Gold rate on MCX declined on Friday (April 10) morning due to profit booking amid a strengthening US dollar as concerns over the US-Iran ceasefire persisted and crude oil prices climbed by a per cent.
MCX gold June futures declined by 0.60% to ₹1,52,561 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures dropped by 0.70% to ₹2,42,067 per kg.
The dollar index climbed by 0.10% to 98.93, making the yellow metal expensive for overseas buyers after the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge- Personal Consumption Expenditures index- increased by 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) in February. Investors now await the US Consumer Price Index data for March, due later in the day.
Brent crude prices climbed by a per cent to trade near $97 per barrel, while WTI crude traded over $98.5 per barrel, keeping the dollar's demand elevated.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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