Subscribe

Gold rate drops on MCX on profit booking as dollar rises; US-Iran talks, CPI data in focus

Gold price today: Gold rate declined on the MCX on Friday (April 10) morning due to profit booking amid a strengthening US dollar. MCX gold June futures declined by 0.60% to 1,52,561 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures dropped by 0.70% to 2,42,067 per kg.

Nishant Kumar
Updated10 Apr 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold prices have been volatile in the recent past due to liquidity pressures, geopolitical developments, and macroeconomic dynamics.
Gold prices have been volatile in the recent past due to liquidity pressures, geopolitical developments, and macroeconomic dynamics.(Photo by Priyanka Parashar)
AI Quick Read

Gold price today: Gold rate on MCX declined on Friday (April 10) morning due to profit booking amid a strengthening US dollar as concerns over the US-Iran ceasefire persisted and crude oil prices climbed by a per cent.

MCX gold June futures declined by 0.60% to 1,52,561 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures dropped by 0.70% to 2,42,067 per kg.

The dollar index climbed by 0.10% to 98.93, making the yellow metal expensive for overseas buyers after the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge- Personal Consumption Expenditures index- increased by 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) in February. Investors now await the US Consumer Price Index data for March, due later in the day.

Advertisement

Brent crude prices climbed by a per cent to trade near $97 per barrel, while WTI crude traded over $98.5 per barrel, keeping the dollar's demand elevated.

Gold 24K · per 10g
--
View Gold Rate ›
Silver per Kg
--
View Silver Rate ›

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price India
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold rate drops on MCX on profit booking as dollar rises; US-Iran talks, CPI data in focus
Read Next Story