Gold rate drops on MCX on profit booking as dollar rises; US-Iran talks, CPI data in focus

Gold price today: Gold rate on MCX declined on Friday (April 10) morning due to profit booking amid a strengthening US dollar as concerns over the US-Iran ceasefire persisted and crude oil prices climbed by a per cent.
MCX gold June futures declined by 0.60% to ₹1,52,561 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures dropped by 0.70% to ₹2,42,067 per kg.
The dollar index climbed by 0.10% to 98.93, making the yellow metal expensive for overseas buyers after the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge- Personal Consumption Expenditures index- increased by 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) in February. Investors now await the US Consumer Price Index data for March, due later in the day.
Brent crude prices climbed by a per cent to trade near $97 per barrel, while WTI crude traded over $98.5 per barrel, keeping the dollar's demand elevated.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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