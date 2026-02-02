Gold rate drops on MCX on profit booking amid weak global cues, increased CME precious metals margins

Gold price today: Gold rates declined sharply in morning trade on the MCX on Monday, February 2, as investors and traders continued booking profits, tracking weak global cues amid increases in CME precious metals margin requirements.

MCX gold February futures fell by nearly ₹4,000, or almost 3%, to drop to ₹1,38,256 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March futures crashed by nearly ₹16,000, or 6%, to fall to ₹2,49,713 per kg.

International gold prices also declined, with the US gold futures April contract falling to $4,605.49 per troy ounce, as increases in margin requirements for precious metals on CME set to take effect.

CME Group is one of the world’s largest derivatives marketplaces, which also owns CBOT, NYMEX, and COMEX.

According to an exchange statement, margin requirements for gold futures will be raised across risk categories. For non-heightened risk positions, margins will increase to 8% of the contract value from 6%. For heightened risk positions, margins will rise to 8.8% from 6.6%.

For silver futures, margins for non-heightened risk positions will be increased to 15% from 11%, while margins for heightened risk positions will go up to 16.5% from 12.1%.

An increase in margin requirements will mean traders will have to pay more in the derivatives segment. According to experts, this can dampen speculative trade and reduce liquidity.

Moreover, the market is also reacting to US President Donald Trump's Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh.

According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, Friday’s rout was sparked by reports that Trump plans to nominate Kevin Warsh, viewed as a more hawkish choice, to lead the Federal Reserve.

Trivedi believes MCX gold February futures may decline further to ₹1,39,000 per 10 grams, as the trend is weak in the international market as well.

"Gold and silver prices fell sharply after Trump selected Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chairman. Investors reacted negatively because Warsh is considered more aggressive on interest-rate policy than earlier leaders," said Rahul Kalantri, VP- Commodities, Mehta Equities.

"The decline was further supported by a stronger U.S. dollar, higher Treasury yields, and upbeat U.S. inflation data (PPI and core PPI)," Kalantri said.

According to Kalantri, gold has support at $4,655 and $4,575, while resistance is at $4,840 and $4,950. Silver has support at $74.8 and $69.75, while resistance is at $88.15 and $93.80.

In INR, Kalantri said gold has support at ₹1,39,650 and ₹1,36,310 while resistance is at ₹1,48,850 and ₹1,50,950. Silver has support at ₹2,48,810 and ₹2,37,170, while resistance is at ₹2,78,810 and ₹2,95,470.

